The Latest: Malaysia PM defends probe into N. Korean's death

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts