Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday