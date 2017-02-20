The Latest: UN boss calls Russian ambassador 'outstanding'

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck (without spilling glasses of water)

0:45 See it here: Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts