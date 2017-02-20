Plane carrying 5 people hits Australian shopping mall

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

0:45 See it here: Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second