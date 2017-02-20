'Not My President's Day' protesters rally nationwide

Demonstrators hold a rally Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The rally is one of several “Not My President’s Day” protests planned across the country to mark the Presidents Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies, among other things.
Rick Bowmer
AP
Demonstrators stand in protest of President Donald Trump, on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Several hundred people gathered in front of Los Angeles City Hall this morning to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and take part in a “Not My President's Day” rally.
Richard Vogel
AP
Anita Venegas stands with other protesters on the steps outside of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Several hundred people gathered in front of Los Angeles City Hall this morning to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and take part in a “Not My President’s Day” rally.
Richard Vogel
AP
Protesters clash with police Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge President Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed “Not My President’s Day.”
Dave Killen
AP
A person is detained during a protest Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge President Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed “Not My President’s Day.”
Dave Killen
AP
A rally against Donald Trump stretches a few blocks along Central Park West in New York, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators unhappy with President Donald Trump’s policies attended a “Not My President’s Day.”
Seth Wenig
AP
Demonstrators march downtown toward the White House during a rally in Washington, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The DC rally is one of several “Not My President’s Day” protests planned across the country to mark the President's Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing Trump's immigration policies, among other things.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Marchers stop in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The DC rally is one of several “Not My President’s Day” protests planned across the country to mark the President's Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing Trump's immigration policies, among other things.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
People participate in a protest Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge President Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed “Not My President’s Day.”
Dave Killen
AP
People participate in a protest Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge President Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed “Not My President’s Day.”
Dave Killen
AP