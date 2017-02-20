Malaysian diplomat says Kim death investigation impartial

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck (without spilling glasses of water)

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

0:32 Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call