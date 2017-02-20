4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds Pause

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

1:28 What's it like to run the California International Marathon?

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?