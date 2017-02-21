Austria approves US extradition for Ukrainian oligarch

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam Pause

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

3:01 Marijuana effects on your driving

2:15 Atomic City Beard Club

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts