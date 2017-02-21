Lieutenant governor gets resignation letter _ from husband

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

2:10 One-way traffic control on Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls