Officer shoots suspect in central Kansas triple homicide

A central Kansas man suspected of gunning down three other men in a home before being fatally shot by a police officer early Thursday knew his victims and targeted them, authorities said.
Harvey County officials said the suspect, 33-year-old David Lee Montano, of Newton, fled from the home on foot, confronted officers with a shotgun as they pursued him and then was shot by a Newton police officer. They said he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The three victims were found inside the home outside Newton, 25 miles north of Wichita. Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said during a news conference that the men were all killed by single gunshots. He said they were found dead in different rooms.
Officials did not discuss a motive.
Authorities identified the victims as Nelton Lemons, 36, Michael Lemons, 34, and Jason Stubby, 36, all from Newton. They said there were other people inside the home who were "still alive at the scene."
"They all knew each other," Yoder said. "The suspect is believed to have been temporarily residing at the residence with at least one or more of the persons who were either killed or were still alive at the scene."
Authorities said officers responding to reports of a shooting in the home found the three bodies inside. They said three witnesses pointed officers in the direction in which the suspect ran.
