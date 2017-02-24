French presidency: Green candidate bows out, joins Socialist

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew