Pence: Administration backs Israel abroad, business at home

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats Pause

1:30 White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says