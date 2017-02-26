The Latest: Trump welcomes governors to the White House

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California