Oscar Watch: The biggest moments from the Academy Awards (so far)

The so-called “Hollywood Left” may not agree with Donald Trump’s politics, but they sported a lot of his favorite color Sunday at the Academy Awards.
Emma Stone, Jessica Biel, Dakota Johnson, Robin Roberts and several others wore gold and its variations on the red carpet.
Many others sported blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, including best actress nominee Ruth Negga and best original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Associated Press reported Miranda brought his mother to the Oscars, and she also prominently displayed the ribbon. The ACLU is among the groups suing over a travel ban imposed by Trump’s administration that has been placed on hold by federal courts.
Director Barry Jenkins said he planned to wear one and realized in the middle of a red carpet interview that he had lost it.
Jenkins, who is nominated for best director for “Moonlight,” said he did not know what he would say if he won an Oscar Sunday.
“I think art is inherently political,” he said, and went on to say he supports any artists who speak out about politics at the awards show.
The latest on the Oscars from the Associated Press:
6:15 p.m.
Each celebrity who strolled the Oscars red carpet seemed to have their own style as they passed their cheering fans in the bleachers.
Some, like Emma Stone and Jeff Bridges, smiled politely and waved, while others just walked by, seemingly oblivious to the adulation.
Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, joined hands and lifted them in a cheer of their own.
As for those in the bleachers, when they weren’t cheering, many were gossiping.
Among the comments overheard: Vince Vaughn and Dern are tall and Michael J. Fox is really short.
6 p.m.
Justin Timberlake is the king of the Oscars red carpet, as least as far as the bleacher fans are concerned.
While some celebrities like Viggo Mortensen and Scarlett Johansson ignore the bleacher crowd, Timberlake stopped to lead a cheering war between two sections.
As wife Jessica Biel stood by in a stunning gold dress, Timberlake put his hand to his ear to draw applause.
Then he’d judge which section was winning by raising and lowering his hands
The crowd responded with raucous cheers.
5:30 p.m.
Justin Timberlake says the beginning of the Oscars is going to be free of politics.
Timberlake tells The Associated Press, “Watch the top of the show, it will be very un-political. I can promise you that.”
It is an apparent tease to Timberlake’s performance of his Oscar-nominated song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” which is from the animated film “Trolls.”
Timberlake says he’s honored that the film academy honored such a feel-good song. Timberlake says “I think the world could use a little bit of that.”
Even before Sunday’s ceremony begins, politics is on the mind of many nominees. Some top nominees, including Ruth Negga and director Barry Jenkins, are wearing blue ribbons supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.
Others, including documentary nominee Ava DuVernay and best actor nominee Andrew Garfield, say art is inherently political and winners should express their feelings about the current political climate if they wish.
5:20 p.m.
It was a no-brainer for Miranda when it came to picking a date for the Oscars.
It’s his mother, Luz, who got him there after all.
Miranda’s mother says she stayed up late watching the Oscars every year and told her son he would be there someday.
To which her son adds that she earned the honor “by calling dibs when I was 10 years old.”
4:45 p.m.
First rule for Oscar bleachers fans: Yell loudly if you want to get a celebrity’s attention.
That’s what a group of fans did — repeatedly — until Negga politely turned away from a red carpet TV interview to give them a wave.
Before she could, however, one of her earrings fell out. Fortunately her team saved it, she smiled and waved, then moved on.
After waving to the crowd, Miranda made sure bleacher fans didn’t overlook the person he was with. He pointed to her and mouthed the words, “My mom.”
4:30 p.m.
Jackie Chan brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet.
The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He told The Associated Press that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.
The bears were dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with UNICEF name tags, while Chan sported more traditional formal attire. Chan said he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He said he may sell them for the charity.
Beaming from ear to ear, he pretended to toss one of the pandas into the crowd. A disappointed groan moved through the bleachers when he moved on.
Chan received an honorary Oscar last year.
3:40 p.m.
Celebrities began to arrive on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.
Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by.
Broadway star Cynthia Erivo was also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.
The weather was slightly chilly and there was the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.
