Hungary building 2nd border fence to stop migrants

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time