The Latest: 41 rescued on Aegean Sea after distress call

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California Pause

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera