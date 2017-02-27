Sessions: More violence around pot than 'one would think'

1:12 How Oscars statues are made Pause

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco