Taiwan marks crackdown anniversary amid China tensions

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

2:15 Atomic City Beard Club

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro