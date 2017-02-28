Colombia protests China's execution of 72-year-old drug mule

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: 'It is a successful operation by all standards'

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life