France's Fillon: 'I won't surrender' despite pending charges

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call Pause

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

0:21 House fire on Grove Avenue

5:08 Injury leads to a new business venture for former MMA fighter Devin Johnson

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban