Coates: 2020 Olympic golf venue must be nondiscriminatory

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

4:02 Six-grader Samhita Kumar bested 60 other local students to win the California Central Valley Spelling Bee

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

2:54 Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger during pregame against Brooklyn Nets

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017