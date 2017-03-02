MS-13 gang members indicted in NY teen killings

Federal and local authorities say members of the MS-13 gang have been indicted in the killings of three teenagers on Long Island last year.
U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers has scheduled a midday press conference Thursday to discuss charges in the Brentwood, New York case.
A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press the victims include two high school girls who were who were attacked in a residential neighborhood last September. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information.
The third victim's remains were discovered months after he disappeared.
MS-13 has been blamed on 30 other killings on Long Island since 2010.
Since the killings last fall, Suffolk County police have arrested more than 125 suspected MS-13 gang members in Brentwood and elsewhere.
