Deported Texas man's lawyer: Policy goes after good people

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:06 Milestone at damaged Oroville Dam

1:29 Doctors on probation: State lawmaker and medical board president spar over patient disclosures

1:24 The best beer is the one that's shared

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:55 Transitioning from wine to beer