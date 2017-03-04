Pence criticizes AP for publishing his wife's email address

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies Pause

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:44 Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios