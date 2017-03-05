Wanted: Female candidates for Algeria's parliament quota

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom Pause

1:18 What is Trappist beer and alcohol by volume?

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

0:39 Watch Whitney Wildcats fans get loud for their championship team

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

1:37 Christian Brothers celebrate championship

1:06 Milestone at damaged Oroville Dam

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money