What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for driver's ed?

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg