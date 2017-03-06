US moves parts of controversial missile defense to SKorea

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought Pause

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devasted property along Feather River

1:44 Vigil for missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios in Woodland

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster