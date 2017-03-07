Hawaii plans to fight President Trump's revised travel ban

1:01 Father of fallen Muslim American war hero blasts Trump at DNC Pause

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

1:06 Caught on camera: Robber at Stockton store aims gun at clerk

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea