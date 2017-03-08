Mayor of Senegal's capital charged with embezzlement

1:01 Father of fallen Muslim American war hero blasts Trump at DNC Pause

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension