Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Council president

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River Pause

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

0:35 Cattle on the loose on K-10

1:07 Bus passenger: “The train just kept coming and kept coming”

0:49 Man says crossing where train hit bus 'has always been a problem'

4:21 Biloxi police chief calls bus, train accident 'terrible tragedy'

1:26 Witnesses describe bus-train wreck

1:01 Father of fallen Muslim American war hero blasts Trump at DNC

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'