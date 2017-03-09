The Latest: Washington state asks to keep travel ban pause

1:53 California Legislative Women's Caucus speaks out on 'A Day Without a Woman' Pause

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything