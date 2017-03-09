AP Sources: FIFA bans Russia's Mutko from council election

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

1:28 Unusual parking device in downtown Sacramento

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

1:26 Spring on Daffodil Hill

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care