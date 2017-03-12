Death toll in Guatemala children's shelter fire rises to 40

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation Pause

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March