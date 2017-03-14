23 Asian countries meet in Pakistan to mull union like EU

1:14 Snow blanket crushing your home? Long-handled rake, hard work can clear it Pause

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

4:02 Six-grader Samhita Kumar bested 60 other local students to win the California Central Valley Spelling Bee

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting