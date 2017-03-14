French presidential candidate Fillon charged in jobs probe

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

2:02 Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden describes the Yantis shooting scene

27:40 Deputy Wood re-enacts the Yantis shooting scene

4:56 Five chaotic minutes before the shooting of Jack Yantis

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:32 Gulfport students help homeless with solar vending machine

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:08 De Vere's helped many "brave the shave" for St. Baldrick's fundraiser

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college