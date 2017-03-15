Boris Johnson in Somalia for surprise visit amid drought

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

0:37 Sacramento Fire Department debuts dash-camera video