DC bald eagles snuggle together to protect eggs amid storm

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento