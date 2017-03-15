Irish leader's White House visit has serious undertones

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week Pause

1:28 California, Trump could fight over auto pollution standards

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

30:32 Officer Down

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights went out - and theories abound

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion