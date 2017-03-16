The Latest: Gov. reassigns officer-killed case

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

30:32 Officer Down

1:04 Burglars with hammer vs. impact resistant glass? It's a break-in fail

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

3:13 Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights went out - and theories abound

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'