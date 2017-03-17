Basque separatist group ETA to launch disarmament initiative

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh

1:15 Raw Video: Downtown Raleigh fire scene

0:56 See where Sacramento falls on the 7 ‘greenest’ cities in the world

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired