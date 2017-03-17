Hillary Clinton says she's 'ready to come out of the woods'

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

1:04 Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it

2:04 California Women’s Caucus sends ‘advice letter’ to Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

15:34 Postgame: Oregon coach, players assess opening victory over Iona at Golden 1 Center

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week