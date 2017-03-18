Daughter of late Iran president gets 6-month prison sentence

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it Pause

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

1:16 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

1:04 Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

3:26 God, coach and teammates: Labissiere spreads credit for his 32-point explosion

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

3:00 'Giving voice to clay' inspires Sacramento ceramic artist Kris Marubayashi

5:35 Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to see Skal and Willie play together

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened