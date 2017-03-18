Trump says Germany owes 'vast sums' to NATO

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it Pause

1:16 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

3:00 'Giving voice to clay' inspires Sacramento ceramic artist Kris Marubayashi

1:04 Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute