Watch: NASA captures green aurora that is fitting for St. Patrick's celebration

The dancing green lights captured by NASA astronaut Jeff Williams during his 2016 mission on the International Space Station provide a spectacular view fitting for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. NASA, which released the video on Tumblr on Friday, explains auroras. The sun sends toward Earth not only heat and light, but lots of energy and small particles. The protective magnetic field around Earth shields its inhabitants from most of the energy and particles. However, sometimes the particles interact with gases in the atmosphere resulting in beautiful displays of light in the sky. Oxygen gives off green and red light, while nitrogen glows blue and purple.
Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

Fearing that federal data on gun violence might soon similarly vanish under a president with close ties to the National Rifle Association, Dr. Garen Wintemute called together his partners at the University of California, Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. Within minutes, the team was downloading a crime victimization survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. They scoured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gathering data on retail gun sales. They preserved mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes a field for deaths caused by firearms.

Student juggles for police after traffic stop

University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

Over 21 days, NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope measured the drop in light as each planet passed in front of the star. Spitzer was able to identify a total of seven rocky worlds, including three in the habitable zone, where liquid water might be found.

