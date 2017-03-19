Bangladesh confirms death sentence for Islamist leader

1:04 Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred Pause

2:03 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it

2:57 Papagiannis talks about facing Steven Adams: 'Never played against a player like this'

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

3:26 God, coach and teammates: Labissiere spreads credit for his 32-point explosion

13:24 Postgame: Wisconsin coach, players talk 'unbelievably gutty' upset of top-seed Villanova

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week