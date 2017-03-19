Germany's center-left to confirm Schulz as Merkel challenger

Designated Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz waves after his speech during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Designated Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz waves after his speech during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Designated Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz smiles after his speech during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Outgoing Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman Sigmar Gabriel, right, and designated chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general election Martin Schulz wave during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Designated chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general election Martin Schulz, speaks during an extraordinary convention of the German Social Democratic party, SPD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Michael Sohn
AP Photo
Designated chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general election Martin Schulz, right, applauds as long term chairman Sigmar Gabriel, front, reacts after his fare well speech as part of an extraordinary convention of the German Social Democratic party
SPD) in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Outgoing Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman Sigmar Gabriel waves after his speech during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Designated Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz delivers his speech during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Designated Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz delivers his speech during a special party convention in Berlin, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Designated Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz delivers his speech during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Designated chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general election Martin Schulz speaks during an extraordinary convention of the German Social Democratic party, SPD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Michael Sohn
AP Photo
Chairman Sigmar Gabriel waves good bye after his speech as part of an extraordinary convention of the German Social Democratic party, SPD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Michael Sohn
AP Photo
The designated chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general election Martin Schulz, left, and chairman Sigmar Gabriel, right, stay arm in arm after Gabriel's speech as part of an extraordinary convention of the German Social Democratic party, SPD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Michael Sohn
AP Photo
Long term chairman Sigmar Gabriel speaks during an extraordinary convention of the German Social Democratic party, SPD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Michael Sohn
AP Photo
Comments