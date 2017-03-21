APNewsBreak: Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors

0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill Pause

0:15 Caltrans official: 'Respect the mountain' during snow storms

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento

1:03 Isn't she lovely? Meet the Sacramento region's first baby of 2017

1:41 Atmospheric river running high: How swaths of rain in Sacramento area will develop

0:20 Car fire in midtown parking garage quickly extinguished

1:12 Does California owe taxpayers a rebate?

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'