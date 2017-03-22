Arkansas governor expands where concealed guns allowed

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

2:23 Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

0:10 Rain pelts south Sacramento area

0:20 Car fire in midtown parking garage quickly extinguished

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento

0:50 With 'hocus pocus,' Jerry Brown optimistic about delayed Caltrain project

0:10 Woman suspected of taking Wal-Mart shopper's purse is seen entering the store

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers