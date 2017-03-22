Nation & World

March 22, 2017 8:27 AM

EU warns of 'serious consequences' if no Brexit deal

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union's chief negotiator for the upcoming negotiations with Britain on leaving the bloc has warned that there will be "serious consequences for everyone" if the two sides fail to clinch a deal within the two years of talks.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that there could be "total uncertainty" for the United Kingdom but told an EU audience that he will be negotiating in good faith to make sure that a mutually acceptable agreement is reached.

He said that "this scenario of 'no deal' is not ours."

Britain is slated to trigger the two-year period of negotiations on March 29, and the talks could start for real in May.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Watch: NASA captures green aurora that is fitting for St. Patrick's celebration

View more video

Nation & World Videos