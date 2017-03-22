Oregon teen's mom: Feds should probe fatal police shooting

The mother of an Oregon teenager who was fatally shot by a Portland police officer is demanding a federal investigation into her son's death.
Venus Hayes, the mother of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes, held a news conference Wednesday after a grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hearst on criminal charges in the Feb. 9 shooting.
An autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Hayes was shot twice in the torso and once in the head.
Toxicology results showed numerous drugs in Hayes' blood including cocaine, benzodiazepine and hydrocodone.
Portland police have said Hayes used a replica gun to rob a man of his state food benefits card and was trying to break into a car.
Police say Hayes reached into his waistband instead of putting his hands up.
